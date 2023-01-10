Pedestrian injured in Cherokee County collision

A Washington state man was injured when he was hit by a car while he was walking in the roadway in the dark in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The 24-year-old man of Wapato, Washington, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was in critical condition when he was admitted to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 10:05 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51, nine miles east of Tahlequah. The man was walking westbound in the center median. Sydney J. Seaton, 21, of Stilwell, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla eastbound when she swerved to the left to avoid the man, but the man jumped to the south and was struck by the vehicle. Neither Seaton nor her passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were injured. The trooper noted the injured man had an odor of alcoholic beverages on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.