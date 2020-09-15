Pedestrian killed on Interstate 40

A pedestrian on Interstate 40 died after being struck by a vehicle approximately 6 miles east of Warner in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rachel Faye Alves, 39, of Lancaster, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, Alves was standing in the middle of the eastbound lanes on I-40 at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, and John Taylor, 53, of Van Buren, Arkansas was driving a 2019 Nissan eastbound. Taylor swerved to miss Alves, but he hit her with the front driver's side of the car and the mirror. Taylor was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.