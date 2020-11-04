Pemberton fends off challenger to secure second term

State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton won a second term Tuesday in a repeat of the 2016 election that pitted two Muskogee educators vying for post.
The Muskogee Republican defeated Democrat Jack Reavis with 58.11% of the 27,005 ballots cast in an election with 64% turnout. Unofficial results posted by the Oklahoma State Election Board show Pemberton finished the night with 15,692 votes while Reavis secured 11,313 — 41.89% of the ballots cast.
Pemberton expressed some anxiety before polls closed on Tuesday, saying the mood of the nation during a presidential election year made it difficult to know "how voters were thinking." The final tally vanquished any doubts the incumbent might have harbored earlier.
"You don't really know what's on people's minds or how they are thinking, but we were really happy to see the early numbers because we were expecting to be further behind," Pemberton said about the election returns. "I am really excited to go back and do some good things."
Pemberton said he was disappointed to see the contest become contentious. He attributed the negative campaign to political action committees wrangling to control the hotly contested seat.
Reavis expressed some doubts about the source of the negative campaigning.
"I am proud of the positive message I put out, and my opponent obviously put out a lot of negative material," said Reavis, who competed against Pemberton for the same post in 2016. "The negativity is part of what is wrong with our country — it has no message of love or grace or even humanity — and that can only harm our government — it harms people."
Reavis said Oklahomans must keep an eye on the Oklahoma Legislature next year as they craft a budget after voters rejected State Question 814. The measure would have allowed lawmakers to tap the tobacco settlement trust fund to help pay for Medicaid expansion.
"They will have to do something, and they will be targeting education," Reavis said. "They took $11 million out of the teacher's pension fund last year. We will see how that flies this time around when people are watching."
Pemberton said he is proud of his legislative record, which he described as "outstanding."
"It was a great win," Pemberton said. "I look forward to another four years serving the voters."
