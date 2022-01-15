Penguin Project meeting set

Tahlequah's Penguin Project Chapter, under its parent theater, Tahlequah Community Playhouse (TCP), has been placed on hold due to questions surrounding Covid-19. This is a concerted effort to keep artists, mentors, and volunteers penguins safe and healthy.
This is the time of year they typically hold a Penguin Project informational meeting to answer questions or address concerns regarding participation. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St., Tahlequah. Information: Bryn Smith, texting is best, at (918) 457-0235.
Following guidelines from Dr. Andy Morgan and the TCP Covid Committee, they plan to offer a Penguin Project alternative this year. ALL in-person participants must be vaccinated for Covid-19. Other safety protocols will be implemented such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing, per CDC and aforementioned guidelines.
To learn more about the Penguin Project, go to www.penguinproject.org.
