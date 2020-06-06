Very few retailers are left in Arrowhead Mall with JCPenney announcing its closing.
Since Sears shuttered its doors in 2014, national chains Dillard's, Famous Footwear and Zales have all vacated the premises while Arrowhead Mall Cinema 10 movie theater closed in January of 2018.
Some stores in the mall have had a drop-off in sales. Amanda Diaz, manager of Maurice's, a women's retail fashion chain, says she has seen no decline in either category.
"Today is our first day back open from COVID-19," she said on Friday. "Before that, honestly, we didn't see a huge decline in our sales or our traffic. With our store, we have the clientele that they want to shop Maurice's, so they still come in."
Famous Footwear relocated its store to River City Plaza on West Shawnee Bypass while the US Post Office moved from West Okmulgee Avenue into the Sears space in last August.
Diaz also said she has heard no talk of Maurice's closing or leaving the mall.
"As far as I know, we plan on staying here."
The owners of the mall are involved in litigation with the city and Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority seeking more than $3.7 million in damages in response to a decision denying a request to authorize a change of use of the space formerly used by Dillard’s from retail to office space, which would have accommodated the proposed relocation of the VA Regional Office.
Urban renewal commissioners denied the request, finding it failed to meet key objectives of a 1984 urban renewal plan, which authorized construction of the mall.
Attempts to contact Arrowhead Mall LLC, the owners of the mall, by the Phoenix were unsuccessful.
Muskogee City Manager said the city doesn't like to see any business leave, because that tax money is what helps pay for police, fire and other public services.
"Nationwide, consumer trends are what they are," Miller said. "For us, we know that our consumer base is still going to be the same. We hope people will explore local options like they have in the past."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.