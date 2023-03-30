Scores of people cast early ballots on Thursday for area municipal and school board races.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 14 early ballots cast.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 115 early ballots cast.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 42 early ballots cast.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 43 early ballots cast.
Early voting continues through 6 p.m. Friday.
Polls at precincts are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
