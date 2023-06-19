Tom Heathcock hauled a trailer full of limbs into the Town of Fort Gibson brush lot Monday.
"This is just the tops of a couple of trees," he said. "We have several more that broke off the top, but I can't get to them."
Area homeowners and businesses spent Sunday and Monday clearing fallen tree limbs, uprooted trees and other debris from their yards.
A storm system that blew through northeastern Oklahoma on Saturday night toppled trees and power lines, and blew debris as large as tool sheds into neighbors' lawns. Muskogee County Emergency Management director Jeff Smith said winds around Haskell got to at least 60 mph Saturday.
The Town of Fort Gibson opened its brush lot Monday to allow Fort Gibson residents to dispose of their limbs.
Heathcock said he knew he'd need to fill another trailer to take to the brush lot.
"I've already got a big pile I made at the house that I'll burn later," he said, recalling that he was asleep when the storm blew through Fort Gibson.
"I didn't even know it happened," he said. "I woke up Sunday morning and saw everything a mess. We didn't lose any power. My wife and I went to church, came home, started cleaning up."
Trent Tolbert, also of Fort Gibson, said he found trees and limbs all over the place when he returned from a baseball tournament."
"I'm just trying to get it back to square one," Tolbert said.
City of Muskogee crews began cleaning debris from streets at 6 a.m. Sunday, said city spokeswoman Tera Shows.
"They have been helping OG&E with the clean-up process to get to the power lines that are down," Shows said.
She said she is sure city officials could decide Tuesday when to open places where residents can take their brush and downed tree limbs. City offices were closed Monday for Juneteenth.
"I do expect them to be open at the limb site later in the week, just due to the amount of limbs that are down," Shows said.
Smith said a lot of trees were cleared the night of the storm.
"It was just a wide swath," Smith said. "There was no part of the county that wasn't affected."
Winds affected transformers, leaving hundreds without power through Monday morning, Smith said. "We did have a few power lines across the county that went down."
OG&E reported that power had been restored to 79 percent of customers as of noon Monday.
Muskogee County Commission Chairman Kenny Payne said crews probably removed 10 to 12 trees blocking county roads.
"I'm sure there are many more we haven't heard about, but we will as the day goes on."
Payne said Muskogee County Courthouse and county building were without power Monday. He said the power outage remained a concern because, even though county facilities were closed for Juneteenth, power needed to be restored as soon as possible so buildings could reopen Tuesday.
"We don't want the public or people who work at the courthouse to have to work in conditions, when it's better not to be there," Payne said around noon Monday. "We're just going to have to use discretion and good judgment on that."
It also has taken a while for county phones to come back online, Payne said.
"There are computer issues, I'm sure, we will have to clear out," he said.
