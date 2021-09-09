A "critical staffing shortage" and "concerns for health care workforce safety" continue to tax hospitals in Oklahoma, where the delta variant and low vaccination rates have fueled a fourth wave in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said there were no ICU beds available in the state Tuesday afternoon. When a bed opens up, he said, it is "almost immediately taken up by another patient."
"We're still in quite a taxing position with the hospitals being full and the amount of emergency room holds across the state," Smith said. "And we are openly providing opportunities for this (virus) to continue spreading."
A COVID-19 Response Situation Report published Tuesday by Oklahoma State Health Department identified hospitals and the VA Health System as "unstable," meaning services have been "disrupted and no solution identified or in progress." The same report indicated emergency medical services were "stabilizing," meaning services had been disrupted "but solution in progress with estimated time to stabilization identified."
OSDH objectives identified in the report include the vaccination of the "maximum number" of Oklahomans possible through "efficient planning, management and use" of available vaccine. A second objective is to provide opportunities for continued testing "through different mechanisms to identify COVID-19 numbers and expanding risk of variants."
While the delta variant reportedly is responsible for 97% of the confirmed cases in Oklahoma, public health officials continue to track other variants of the virus that continue to mutate. Public health officials emphasize the importance of vaccines to slow those mutations.
The World Health Organization, which has been tracking these mutations, notes vaccines are a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19. WHO officials cautioned people from delaying vaccinations due to concerns about new variants even if vaccines may be somewhat less effective, because it reduces opportunities for the virus to mutate.
"People need to be smart about what their activities are," Smith said, cautioning against taking part in large gatherings that place people in close proximity for extended periods. "For Muskogee County, staying with the restrictions we have in place and the PPE protocols inside the courthouse and County Services Building is what needs to happen."
Commissioners adopted a resolution in August that established triggers prompting the implementation of procedures intended to mitigate the risks and transmission of the novel coronavirus. Those triggers coincide with a seven-tier scale used by the Mayo Clinic to show the risk of community transmission of the coronavirus and its variants.
Each color-coded tier is based on a range in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported at the county level on a per capita basis. On Tuesday, Muskogee County was at the threshold between the fifth and sixth tiers with a rolling daily average of 75 new cases on a per capita basis of 100,000 people.
Everyone who enters a Muskogee County facility when the rolling daily average of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 51 on a per capita basis will be subject to a basic health screen pursuant to CDC guidelines. Those who enter the premises will be required to wear a face covering while inside — an exception will be made for employees who are working at their desk or inside private offices.
