Perryman appointed to board

At its annual shareholders meeting, the Board of Directors of Armstrong Bank elected Joe Paul Perryman, the organization’s chief lending officer and regional president, to serve as a director.
“As Armstrong Bank continues to grow and evolve as an organization, we are keenly aware that we must plan for our future growth. The addition of Joe to the Board is part of this plan,” said Dr. Sinclair W. Armstrong, chairman of the Board. “Joe’s leadership and banking knowledge have been great assets to Armstrong Bank and will continue to serve all of us well as he applies his experience to the Board of Directors.”
A Warner native, Perryman earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 1992 with a major in agricultural sciences and natural resources and a minor in finance. After graduation, he worked briefly in agriculture lending at Boatman’s First National Bank in Oklahoma City before joining Armstrong Bank in 1993 as an assistant vice president and loan officer in Warner. Perryman was promoted to Warner branch president in 2007 and was then named Armstrong’s first regional president. His region included Muskogee, Warner and Wagoner. In 2013, Perryman was given the additional responsibility of chief lending officer while still managing a region that included Muskogee and Warner.
A lifelong participant in the Oklahoma agriculture and cattle industry, Perryman is a successful rancher who runs his family’s cattle operation, the Perryman Ranch in Warner. He also is a Master Mason (Lodge 351).
Perryman and his wife Joanne have one son, Jake Paul, who is a student at OSU.
