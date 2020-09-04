Muskogee Public Schools was notified at approximately 11 a.m. today that a certified staff member at Pershing Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Through contact tracing, school officials know that 12 employees and 10 students were in direct contact with this staff member who tested positive. Those individuals have been notified and have left the building.
The 22 individuals who had direct contact with the employee will be required to quarantine for 14 days and not report to school. The affected staff and students would return Sept. 18.
Once MPS learned of the positive COVID-19 test result, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified. MPS is assisting families and staff members with concerns.
The district is scheduled for Virtual Instruction next week — Sept. 8-11. Students will be participating in distance learning, and in-person classes will not resume until Sept. 14. At this time, MPS plans to resume in-person classes at Pershing Elementary for staff and students on that day.
The Maintenance Department will be sanitizing and conducting extra cleaning duties at Pershing Elementary during the three-day weekend in preparation for staff to return on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.