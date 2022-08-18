Pershing student wants cleaner birthday

Pershing Elementary fourth-grader Cullen Kay says he wants Muskogee to help make his 9th birthday special this Saturday.
"I wanted to celebrate my birthday by cleaning the community," he said. "I love Muskogee and want to keep the city clean."
Cullen shared his idea at a Muskogee Public Works Committee meeting on Monday.
"We only have one earth and we have to take care of it or it won't last as long," he told committee members.
He said he wants people to join Cullen's Community Clean Up from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
His mother Annie Kay said people are encouraged to pick up litter in their community or neighborhood parks on Saturday morning and bring it to Elliott Park at noon Saturday. There will be popsicles and water available, she said.
The City of Muskogee will pick up any trash bags brought to Elliott, City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows confirmed.
Kay encouraged people to spread the word through social media.
"If they want to pick up trash in their own communities, or even on a different day, and just take a picture of themselves, we are using the hashtag #cullenscommunitycleanup," she said. "And we're going to create a photo album of people from wherever, cleaning up their community."
She already has response from around the world.
"My sister and her girls in Australia are going to clean up, technically, tomorrow because it will be Saturday for them," Kay said. "My brother up in Canada said they will help."
She said they want to focus on parks and public spaces to keep things safe for children Cullen's age.
Pershing Elementary Principal Lisa Rogers said she's proud of Cullen for coming up with the idea.
"He wants to do something great for our city, and part of his birthday wish is to help clean up Muskogee," Rogers said. "He loves to be involved and do that kind of stuff, and he's very outgoing."
Cullen is the oldest of four children.
"There's not many people in the world who think 'let's clean up trash,'" Cullen said. "They just think they need to leave it down. But I think they should pick it up. It hurts animals and sea animals and all sorts of things. It hurts the environment, too, and it breaks down soil."
WHAT: Cullen's Community Clean Up
WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
WHERE: Any place in the area. Bring trash to Elliott Park, atop Altamont Street at noon Saturday.
SHARE: Share photos of your cleanup on social media #cullenscommunitycleanup
