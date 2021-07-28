A person of interest has been identified in the Monday evening theft of a trailer filled with copper, said Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons.
Wheeler Metals, 3100 W. 40th St., in Muskogee County, on Monday reported a theft of a semi-trailer taken from their yard. The trailer was loaded with copper scrap.
"With the use of news/social media and Muskogee Phoenix newspaper, the investigation team identified and located the person(s) of interest," Simmons said.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, he said.
The initial investigation captured video footage and was able to identify the vehicles used during the crime. A yellow International semi-tractor entered the property with a caucasian male exiting the semi and entering the yard. The yellow semi entered Wheeler Metals through a gate and backed up to the trailer containing the copper.
During the investigation, video surveillance from the Muskogee Travel Plaza located adjacent to Wheeler Metals captured videos of a dark-colored Land Rover driven by a caucasian male in the area during the theft. This vehicle and its occupant appeared to be connected to the crime at Wheeler Metals.
The investigation team used the store surveillance cameras to identify a possible suspect.
The investigation led authorities to the Salina area in Mayes County. Contact was made Tuesday with Mayes County Sheriff's Office. Both Muskogee County and Mayes County deputies and investigators located the stolen property (copper) and the stolen semi-trailer.
The investigation is ongoing in both counties.
