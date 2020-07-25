A Stillwater youth was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee with head and back injuries after being involved in a personal watercraft explosion on Lake Eufaula Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday a half mile west of the mouth of Bixby Creek, near South Beach.
"What happened was the vessel died, they tried to restart it, the vessel exploded for an unknown reason and ejected two juveniles," said Tiffany Rice, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Communications officer.
The driver, a juvenile female from Stillwater, was transported to Muskogee.
The passenger, a juvenile male from Glencoe, refused treatment for head injuries at the scene.
Names of the juveniles were not released.
Rice said personal flotation devices were not in use. She identified the watercraft as a Sea-Doo.
Porum Landing Fire Department, Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and Oklahoma Highway Patrol water troopers Scott Lee, Jamie Futral and Ryan Williams responded, she said.
