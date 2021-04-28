Pest control vital for overall pet health

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.