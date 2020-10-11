Pestilence II

David was born 1040 B.C., and in 1010 B.C., he was appointed Captain of Saul's armies. After Saul's death in 1010 B.C., David was anointed King of Israel. He reigned until his death in 970 B.C.
Solomon, David's son, reigned until his death 930 B.C. David's descendants reigned until 606 B.C. King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon marked the beginning of the Gentile age and the end of Israelite dispensation. At the beginning of the Israelite age, God gave to Moses a law concerning the land. The law was that every seventh year they were to give the land a sabbath of rest. But for 490 years, they did not let the land have its sabbath. That would add up to 70 years of captivity to Babylonia.
Jeremiah's ministry covered the period just before and after the fall of Jerusalem in 587 B.C. For many years Jeremiah warned the Jews that God would send Babylonian armies to punish Jerusalem's ungodliness. His continuing emphasis on approaching doom made him very unpopular. But the modern prophet was promising peace and victory over the Chaldeans. (Jeremiah 14:14) The Lord said unto me, the prophets prophecies lies in my name. I sent them not. The prophesy unto you a false vision and divination. (Jeremiah 14:12) I will not accept them, but I will consume them by the sword and by the famine and the pestilence, (Jeremiah 24:10) and I will send the sword, the famine and the pestilence till they be consumed from off the land that God had given them through Abraham, the land of Canaan.
They had not let the land have its Sabbath and they were not to let the Canaanites back in and after 490 years, the Israelites had married Canaanites and worshipping idols and images. (Jeremiah 28:8; 29:17) Over and over Jeremiah preached about God sending the pestilence upon Israel. Jeremiah 32:24, 54:17, 42:17, the judgment has finally come to Israel. Some Jews fled to Egypt and to other countries, but if the sword and famine did not find them, the pestilence did.
Ezekiel was carried away to Babylon with the first wave of prisoners. He was a prophet of the Jews who were now in captivity. Ezekiel summoned the exiled Jews to repent of their sins and assured them that God would in due time punish their captors and promised that God would ultimately restore Israel and the temple in Jerusalem.
Jeremiah in his prophesy to Israel warns them 14 different times about their coming Pestilence Judgment, but Israel would not listen. Ezekiel warns in his prophesy many times about the Pestilence Judgment, and he put it to them plainly. (Ezekiel 5:12) A third part of thee shall die with the pestilence, and with famine shall they be consumed in the midst of thee; and a third part shall fall by the sword round about thee; and I will scatter a third part into all the winds, and I will draw out a sword after them.
Verse 13: Thus shall mine anger be accomplished and I will cause my fury to rest upon them and I will be comforted. Amos was a prophet to Judah and Israel but was just an ordinary farmer living in Judah, whose work occasionally brought him into surrounding countries. Having observed firsthand the immoral evils being practiced in both Judah and Israel. Greed, slavery, violence, oppression of the poor, idolatry and social injustice. Amos pronounced God's judgment on those nations including both Israel and Judah. Habakkuk couldn't understand why God used wicked Babylon to punish Judah and Israel. God replied that Babylon would get what it deserved. Daniel was also carried into Babylon along with the rest of the Jews. Daniel wanted to encourage the exiled Jews to believe they still had a future in God's sovereign purposes.
The prominent Gentile nations of the world have been Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Med-Persia, Greece and Rome. When God's chosen people, the Israelites, fell into idolatry and one third were carried into Babylon (Ezekiel 5:11) gives the reason why they were being punished. One third was killed in battle by the sword, one third by the pestilence and one third was carried prisoner to Babylon. From Babylon only a few returned to Jerusalem to build the temple.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
