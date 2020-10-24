Pestilence III

When I read the word pestilence, as I stated in my first issue, it got my attention. I had seen that word in the Old Testament. I got my Webster's Dictionary and looked up the meaning of pestilence: a deadly disease that spread rapidly from person to person. The World Dictionary: any disease that spreads rapidly causing many deaths, such as smallpox, yellow fever, bubonic plague, anthrax or Spanish flu.
The history of anthrax is though to be one of the oldest known. It dates back to 700 B.C. when the children of Israel were in Egypt. (Exodus 9:2-4) The 5th plague killed all cattle, horses, donkeys, camels, oxen, and sheep with a pestilence and all livestock of Egypt died. The ancient origins of anthrax is thought to have originated in Egypt and Mesopotamia, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Ancient Greece and Rome were well acquainted with anthrax. Some even suggest that anthrax contributed to the fall of Rome. Anthrax was used as a biological weapon. The first deliberate use was in 1914-1918 in World War I in Germany by the Germans. No one knows how many were killed since it is the oldest pestilence known.
I gave the number of Spanish Flu deaths in the last issue. My father was a soldier in the first world war, and he and the neighbor spoke of the numbers, and I was privileged to hear the number of deaths.
The word pestilence is found 32 times in the Old Testament Bible and New Testament Bible all about God's judgment on the nation and the people. Although some of the writers and prophets wrote about the same advents like Jeremiah and Ezekiel, they both warned Israel about God's coming judgment and they were carried away to Babylon.
Frank M. Snowden, a historian, gave the history of the third and final wave of the bubonic plague that began in China in 1855. A rat and flea infestation erupted from a social unrest and warfare. It moved into Hong Kong in 1894 and to the rest of the world between 1898 and 1910. There were approximately 13 to 15 million deaths in India, and on five other continents approximately 20 million people died of the third wave of the bubonic plague.
Jesus has promised that pestilence is coming, either in the form of war, famine, pestilence, earthquakes or deadly diseases. One of the last words that Jesus spoke before he was crucified is in Matthew 24:6-8, Luke 21:9-10 and Mark 13:7-8. Read the entire chapter of Matthew 24 for your own benefit. It is about the signs of the Lord's coming at the end of the Gentile Age. When the Lord returns, the Gentile Age that began in 606 B.C. will end. The only thing God would like to have is every Gentile to be the bride of Christ, but that's not possible, only those that are born again of the Holy Ghost. From Acts, Chapter 2, read where the church was born and had its Pentecostal beginning, not by the will of man, but by the Holy Ghost. (Acts 1-8)
"After that, the Holy Ghost is come upon you and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all of Judea and in Samaria, and to the uttermost part of the earth, the disciple could preach the word around Jerusalem, Samaria, Judea, but unto the uttermost part of the earth, is up to you and I and all the other nations of the world." (Matthew 24:14)
Back to the word pestilence and what we have learned about the meaning of the word from Mr. Webster and the World Dictionary. Pestilence is any disease that spreads rapidly from person to person causing many deaths such as: anthrax, smallpox, yellow fever, tuberculosis, bubonic plague, Spanish flu, and now COVID-19. All of these diseases have gone worldwide, and there is no way to give the exact number of deaths. We have never seen anything like this on such a magnitude. All of these have gone worldwide.
Every nation of this world will see the Lord coming at the end. You and I probably won't because this COVID-19 maybe the last sign I will see, unless there is a second or third wave. There is no telling how long this could go on. Like the bubonic plague and several of the others, we have witnessed the damage that COVID-19 has done since the beginning of it. (Read Matthew 24:6-8) Verse 6: But the end is not yet; Verse 7: Famines, pestilence, and earthquakes in diverse places.
I read a sign in town the other day — One Nation Under God, Under God's judgment. I pray for the leaders of our Nation, that they will have a born-again experience like Nicodemus.
Pestilence are just signs to remind us to prepare for the end, for it is on its way.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
