Pet of the Week — Boots

Coins 4 Critters pet of the week is Boots, a female German Shepherd/Lab mix. She is 1 year old, has been spayed and all her shots are current, just in time for Christmas. Boots has been in training classes and would be make a great inside or outside pet with a fenced yard. Boots is friendly and full of love. A donation fee is required to Coins 4 Critters. Contact Sky at (417) 493-6471 if interested.

