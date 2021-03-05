Pet of the Week — Mickey D

Coins 4 Critters Pet of the week is Mickey D, a male yellow lab mix who is about 4 years old. He has been neutered and his shots are current. Mickey D is very sweet-natured, loves to play and is looking for a forever home. Information: (918) 557-3949.

