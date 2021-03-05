Pet of the Week — Mickey D

Coins 4 Critters Pet of the week is Mickey D, a male yellow lab mix who is about 4 years old. He has been neutered and his shots are current. Mickey D is very sweet-natured, loves to play and is looking for a forever home. Information: (918) 557-3949.
43, medical social worker, died Friday, 3/5/21 in Boynton, OK. Friends and Family Gathering 2-4 PM Sunday, 3/7/2021, Viewing 9AM-4PM Monday, 3/8/2021. Service 10AM Tuesday, 3/9/2021 First Baptist Church, Haskell, OK. Burial Council Hill Cemetery.
Larry Royse, 65, of Muskogee, Ok took his eternal journey on Feb 28, 2021 with his children by his side. Larry was born December 9, 1955 to Eugene and Sally (Glass) Royse. He was the eldest of the three "Royse boys"; Larry, Mike, and Marvin Royse. He attended Muskogee High and was a life lon…
