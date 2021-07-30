Coins 4 Critters pet of the week is Star. She is approximately 2-3 years old. Star has been spayed and all her shots are current. She is housebroken, gentle, and easy going. If interested, call (417) 493-6471.
Pet of the Week — Star
- Submitted by Coins 4 Critters
- Updated
Obituaries
91, Rural Postal Carrier, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021 service: 10AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Funeral services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
81, Retired Vice President from H.E. Anderson Co., passed away Sunday 07/25/2021. Services 10:00AM Tuesday 08/03/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Bettie Lou Stevenson-Greig, 71, DHS Child Specialist, left us on July 21, 2021. You may visit her Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Her sacred farewell Saturday, 2:00 PM, Harvest Ministries. biglowfunerals.com
Clifton Deon Youngblood, 36, left July 18, 2021. You may visit him on Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Farewell Tribute Saturday, 10:00 AM, Timothy Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
91 years. Retired Mathematics teacher. Veteran, U.S. Army 45th Infantry. Viewing 1:00 - 7:00 Thursday, family present, 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell. Services 1:00 P.M. Friday at Timothy Baptist Church. Burial, Haskell Cemetery.
