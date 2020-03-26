Local pharmacies have closed their lobbies in response to the potential spread of COVID-19 as a way of keeping patients and staff healthy, said Economy Pharmacy owner Chris Schiller. Many pharmacies, like Economy, have focused their services through drive-thru pick-up or curbside service.
Schiller said Economy closed its lobby March 17 after he watched high-risk populations — people 65 or older, or with chronic illnesses — coming into Economy.
"I noticed a whole lot of the high-risk population coming into the store, and I really don't want them to be exposed, and plus I wanted my staff to be healthy enough so we can stay here and stay open to serve our community," Schiller said. "It's been largely positive. Both our patients and other community leaders have been really pleased."
Ernie's Pharmacy took similar measures, said manager Niki Sykora.
"If I have three or four people that have to be off for two weeks, that's going to be a problem," Sykora said. "That's what a lot of this is, is just prevention and trying to keep our staff healthy and our patients, as well."
It's not just picking up prescriptions, either, Schiller said.
"People are buying Tylenol and other different things and we'll go get them any over-the-counter type item they need and we'll sell it through the drive-thru," Schiller said. "Tylenol is one of the main ones, and then also a lot of vitamin C and zinc, and we're actually selling a lot of probiotics, which are good for your gut health and therefore your immune system."
Schiller said he recommends acetaminophen over nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen.
"I'm steering people toward Tylenol," he said.
As compound pharmacies, both Ernie's and Economy have been making hand sanitizer for sale, though Schiller said his store quickly exhausted their ingredients. Ernie's has been compounding other high-demand items, as well, Sykora said.
"We are currently compounding the hand sanitizer, and we will be compounding zinc, as well," Sykora said. "As a compounding pharmacy we are putting those skills to good use. We are looking at even having the powder to hydroxychloroquine in mid April to help add supply to the market."
Hydroxychloroquine and azathioprine are, in combination, being examined as a potential treatment for COVID-19, Sykora said.
"We're trying to make sure we're in good supply of that not only for COVID but also for patients who have been on that drug for other uses prior to the COVID crisis," Sykora said.
Sykora praised the community response to COVID-19 and the limitations the crisis has imposed on pharmacies.
"I think for the most part our patients have been wonderful. They've been very patient and understanding. We've tried to communicate with our patients to relieve that anxiety," Skyora said. "I think once they're reassured that the government is not going to close us down, I think that eased a lot of worry for our patients."
Patients should stay as calm as possible, Sykora said. So far, there have been no major supply chain disruptions.
"As of right now there have not been major shortages. Patients can rest easy that so far we have not seen shortages," Sykora said. "We are trying to keep a close eye on any shortages that may pop up. We are stocking up on older drugs, so we can still take care of our patients. That's a daily check on our stock — checking our wholesaler daily, things like that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.