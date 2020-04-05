OKAY — Jim Hancock said he thought about the coronavirus when he drove his car to the Okay Senior Center to pick up medicine from Owl Drugs pharmacist Nick Steinheil.
"I'm partly doing this because I just want to do business with a local company that we really trust and honor," Hancock said as he waited in the parking lot. "The coronavirus has been inconvenient for a lot of us because we're staying home all of the time except to do this."
Hancock, who lives in Okay, was among a group who took advantage of picking up their medications from Steinheil. The owner of Owl Drugs in Wagoner for 14 months, Steinheil decided to make it easier for those to get their medicine. The Senior Center is a midway point between Wagoner and Muskogee.
The fear of the coronavirus also was a factor in Steinheil's decision.
"There's a more vulnerable population in this area," he said. "There is no pharmacy here (in Okay), and we're just doing our part during the pandemic. During this time, we want to limit people's exposure of being out in the public. Other pharmacies have drive-thrus, but they can come through here and I'll meet them at the curb."
Steinheil wears blue gloves as he hands over the medicine to the people who drive up, including Kathy Casey.
"This is really very nice, and I appreciate him doing this," Casey said. "I don't have to travel. I can stay in my town and I don't have to get out of my car."
Steinheil said he plans to do this service at 3 to 4 p.m. every Monday and Thursday "until this is over."
The pharmacist said he's noticed an increase in phone calls since the spread of the coronavirus.
"I'm getting more phone calls and more questions," he said. "I'm getting more questions about vitamins and people asking the different kinds to take to boost their immune system. They want to build up their immune system."
Steinheil understands all of those phone calls and he doesn't mind.
"That's the role of the pharmacist, to be easily accessible," he said. "We want people to come to us. I enjoy being around people and I'm just trying to help."
