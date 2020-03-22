We live in a scary time.
It’s the role of journalists to provide precise information to the public — both to inform and to help maintain perspective in scary times such as these.
The Muskogee Phoenix failed in both regards early Sunday afternoon.
A headline attached to an online graphic — and social media posts referencing the graphic — contained an inexcusable, critical error.
The State Department of Health reported Muskogee County’s first case of the coronavirus. The headline incorrectly stated there was a death. That headline was shared online on the Phoenix’s social media.
We deeply regret the error in the headline on our website and in our social media posts.
We deleted the incorrect social media posts. This was an attempt to keep the incorrect information from spreading and to help maintain calm in a scary situation.
We take full responsibility for error. We promise we will do everything we can to ensure this kind of mistake does not happen again.
— Muskogee Phoenix
