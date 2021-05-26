A power outage on Tuesday in downtown Muskogee knocked out telephone service on the second floor of the Muskogee County Services Building. As of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Assessor Ron Dean said service to his office and the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office had been restored following the more than 24-hour outage. He said technicians had worked since power was restored Tuesday to to identify and resolve the problem, which was isolated to second-floor offices.
Phone service restored at two county offices
