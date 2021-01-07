Phosphorus standard hearing draws more questions

A virtual hearing convened Thursday by state regulators seeking public comment on proposed changes to water quality standards drew more questions than comments.
Oklahoma Water Resources Board officials will include those questions — along with their corresponding responses — with oral and written comments submitted during the administrative rulemaking process. While explanations were provided for the proposed changes, the format of the public hearing provided no opportunity for officials to answer commenters' questions.
Proposed changes to water quality standards include amendments to the total phosphorus standard set for three of Oklahoma's scenic rivers and streams — the Illinois River, and the Barren Fork and Flint creeks. The new rule would adopt recommendation of a committee that oversaw a two-year study designed to determine “the total phosphorus threshold response level" that produced a "statistically significant shift occurs in algal species composition," resulting with "undesirable aesthetic or water quality conditions.”
A numeric phosphorus standard of 0.037 mg/L was adopted in 2001 as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to address water quality degradation within the Illinois River watershed and other designated scenic rivers. Overloading streams with nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen promotes vegetative growth, depletes dissolved oxygen levels, reduces water quality, threatens aquatic life and poses public health risks.
Rebecca Veiga Nascimento, an environmental specialist at OWRB, has said the revised criterion would “fully protect the waterbodies’ aesthetics beneficial use.” During a series of informal stakeholder webinars before the rule was published, Nascimento said the revisions would further OWRB’s goal of establishing a water quality standard that can be implemented and function across programs and provide regulatory equitability.
While the 0.037 mg/L would remain the same, duration would change from a 30-day geometric mean to a six-month rolling average. The frequency criterion would change from never exceeding the 0.037 mg/L magnitude to no more than one exceedance during a one-year period and no more than three exceedances during a five-year period.
Nascimento said OWRB worked with other agencies tasked with regulatory oversight of water resources here and in Arkansas to develop the proposed standard. Most of that work, she said, focused on a new term to Oklahoma’s water quality standards: "critical conditions."
She said the term “critical conditions” focuses on flow — both surface runoff flow and total flow in the stream channels. The analysis conducted byOWRB staff, she said, "focused on hydrology and centered around the term dominant — when is a condition dominant or not dominant."
The term, Nascimento said, was introduced by the joint study committee in its final report. The committee defined the term as “conditions where surface runoff is not the dominant influence of total flow and stream ecosystem processes.”
The operational effect of including the term in the revised phosphorus standards being proposed for the Illinois River watershed would “limit the total phosphorus data that can be used for water quality assessment.” Nascimento said samples from high-flow events would no longer be used to assess compliance with water quality standards.
Nascimento said the proposed revisions were designed to help achieve the long-term solution of “attaining the water quality criterion.” The one-year and five-year benchmarks set as part frequency criterion are intended to “make sure we sustain the protections once we are back to attaining the beneficial uses.”
Ed Brocksmith, a co-founder of Save the Illinois River Inc., said there was some concern among stakeholders about restricting data from high-flow events. But he said those concerns appeared to have been addressed in technical reports made available by OWRB, which have been posted on its website.
Brocksmith and several others, however, urged more protection for Tenkiller Lake.
"Tenkiller is a lake in the middle of a river, the Upper Illinois River and the Lower Illinois River, and both are within STIR's mission to protect and preserve for future generations," Brocksmith said. "We would urge the water board give more protection to Lake Tenkiller."
Kathy Martin, a water quality advocate, expressed concern about how eliminating the zero tolerance for exceeding the phosphorus standard would help improve water quality when nuisance algae is a problem that persists today.
"I guess I'm a little concerned about the simplicity of this language," Martin said. "If you're truly trying to reduce the algae problem in the watershed."
At stakeholders request, the agency extended the period for written comment until 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Comments may be submitted electronically at IRTPcriteria@owrb.ok.gov or rebecca.veiga@owrb.ok.gov.
