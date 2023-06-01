Piano's rebirth fills VA with music

An old piano from Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center’s auditorium adds music and honor to the center’s lobby.
The newly painted piano was unveiled Wednesday as VA workers and Muskogee Art Guild members gathered to celebrate its patriotic new look.
“It was essentially dead, out of tune, and you brought it back to life,” said Rolanda Webb, Associate Director of Eastern Oklahoma Health Care system. “And that is a symbol of what we do here.”
Nathan Williams, Whole Health Clinical Director for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, told the story of the piano’s renaissance.
“This is the piano that lived on the auditorium floor for who knows how long — 30 years or more,” Williams said. “The idea came up last year that it was time to replace the piano. They were going to sell this at auction.”
An employee intervened, saying the piano could be put in the lobby as a public piano, which could be played by passers-by. One such person was Joe Campbell, who works in medical support.
“People like Joe and other employees have filled the halls with music since November of last year, and it’s wonderful,” Williams said. “To come off the elevator and hear the piano played, it recharges your soul to some degree.”
Megan Shilling of Zomac Music tuned the piano, Williams said.
Medical center volunteers tell how one family was affected during an Honor Walk, when a deceased veteran is transported and escorted through the halls, he said.
“The chaplain service leads the casket through the hallways and the employees come out and line the halls and give a final salute,” he said. “Joe happened to be playing the piano and the veteran’s family happened to be gathered around the piano for 20 or 30 minutes waiting for the casket. The one thing they complimented was the piano being played. Stories like that are what make this a meaningful process.”
The piano looked worn, however.
“If it wasn’t being played, to be honest, it was a bit of an eyesore,” Williams said. “We got the idea to decorate it.”
He said the medical Center pitched the idea to Muskogee Art Guild, which took on the idea.
Artist Michael Todd Jones painted the piano.
“This has been an extreme honor,” Jones said. “It was a really unique endeavor to be presented to the Art Guild. I really wanted to be a part of it.”
The piano front features emblems of five branches of the U.S. Military. One side shows a soldier in fatigues with and the Thunderbird emblem of the 45th Infantry Division. The other side shows the Statue of Liberty.
“First and foremost I wanted to recognize the service branches,” Jones said. “It went from there. I wanted to include something that meant something to this facility. I knew that Jack, The Statue of Liberty is painted on one side. The center’s namesake, Jack C., was part of the 45th, and Lady Liberty, that’s a great symbol of our wonderful country.”
Muskogee Area Arts Council granted money to move the piano back and forth from the guild studio. Williams said it is one example of the Guild’s relationship with the medical center.
“Their community partnership with Eastern Oklahoma VA has been fascinating to watch over the past few years,” Williams said. “They played a huge role in the creative arts for our music therapy program we launched two years ago. They decorated 15 guitars for the program. It was such a touching component of that program for veterans to know that artists took time out of their lives to dedicate to them.”
