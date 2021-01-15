Pikepass celebrates 30th anniversary

This year, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) celebrates the 30th anniversary of its electronic toll collection system, Pikepass. Oklahoma was the first state to create an all-electronic toll system in 1991. The technology is now used in all 50 states and internationally.
“Oklahoma led the effort of paving the way for the future for not only our state but around the world,” said Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz. “The development of Pikepass speaks volumes to the people of Oklahoma, recognizing a need and fulfilling it to the greatest ability.”
Pikepass was initially developed by former OTA Executive Director Richard Ridings to improve the traffic flow along Oklahoma turnpikes, further enhancing motorists' safety as they make their way to their destinations.
“This anniversary marks more than just 30 years of electronic tolling,” Gatz said. “It represents Oklahoma's innovative efforts to keep motorists safe while driving, which has been and always will be a top priority.”
Pikepass has nearly 882,000 account holders and over 2.7 million Pikepasses on the road. Pikepass also offers account holders up to nearly 20 percent in discounted travel over posted cash rates. In the near future, OTA's cash collection system will take on a different look. No more coin machines or red and green thank you lights.
Continuing upon the technological advancements made possible by Pikepass, the use of Oklahoma's all-electronic tolling system known as PlatePay, is the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's big step towards cashless tolling. Already in operation at the Peoria/Elm Interchange exit on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, the PlatePay system replaces the cash collection method at the toll plaza and uses an invoice mailed to the customer for payment. Motorists will be able to continue through toll plazas without stopping to pay a toll, whether they have a Pikepass or not. The cashless tolling system will create a free flow of traffic that will save drivers time and money while providing a safer and more efficient means of travel.
Oklahoma Turnpike's rollout of PlatePay will expand to select toll plazas along the turnpike network in mid-2021 and is on course to be adopted network-wide in the coming years.
“This initial step in a long-range strategy to convert the entire turnpike network is yet another milestone for the Turnpike Authority and the state of Oklahoma,” Gatz said.
For information about Pikepass, PlatePay and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: www.Pikepass.com, www.PlatePay.com or www.drivingforwardok.com.
