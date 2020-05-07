Muskogee County commissioners will consider options to begin easing restrictions on access to the courthouse and other offices in advance of a mid-May resumption of judicial proceedings that were put on hold more than a month ago.
A third emergency order issued this past week by the state’s two highest appellate courts effectively lifts a suspension imposed by an earlier order on most cases pending in Oklahoma courts. The joint order, issued in response to COVID-19 pandemic, sets May 16 as “the first day counted in determining the remaining time to act” with regard to legal deadlines.
The order sets out specific guidelines for legal proceedings and how those will resume after May 16 — for example, no civil or criminal jury dockets will be scheduled before Aug. 1 — but it grants local officials with the authority to make decisions about public access to courthouses.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Noma D. Gurich and Criminal Court of Appeals Presiding Judge David B. Lewis leave in place a restriction that no more than 10 people be allowed inside a courtroom. They recommend that limit remain in place until public health officials expand that to 50 or more people and encouraged the continued use “of remote participation to the extent possible.”
District Judge Bret Smith said there are many factors that must be considered before crafting a plan that protects the public and provides the traditional services of the courts. All those, he said, must be assessed from multiple vantage points of the various constituencies served.
“We all have different functions, and we’re going to have to figure out how we are going to conduct the business of the courts and protect the public,” Smith said, describing discussions this week with lawyers, other judges, county officers and others involved in planning. “We’re going to do that — we’ve got to conduct business, but it’s not business as usual.”
Court Clerk Paula Sexton said she plans to conduct juror orientation at a location outside the courthouse in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. The next jury docket in Muskogee County will be in September.
“Ours are usually like a cattle call,” Sexton said, describing the juror orientation process. “You put people in a pen and kind of squeeze them through.”
County Assessor Ron Dean said he and the employees in his office “have found ways to serve the public without requiring folks to visit the office” during the past few weeks while access to county buildings has been restricted. He said much of what they used to do in person has been accomplished recently by email, telephone, facsimile and the U.S. Postal Service.
“We will implement what we’ve learned during this time and continue to serve the public in a safe and responsible manner,” Dean said about the anticipated easing of restrictions later this month on access to county buildings. “Soon our data collection teams will resume visual inspections — this year’s area is the east side of Muskogee and the Hilldale area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.