Muskogee Public Schools soon could honor some Great Graduates who have done amazing things after high school.
Wren Stratton said a group of district patrons is working on ways to honor outstanding graduates or past students of Muskogee Public Schools. She talked about the proposal at a recent Muskogee Board of Education meeting.
"What you and I know is that we have graduated some awesome people out of Muskogee Public Schools," Stratton said. "But we haven't always done a good job of acknowledging that or making a big deal of it, whether it is in politics, athletics or in the arts. We have some really awesome people out there. This is our opportunity to recognize them."
Stratton said the committee is in early stages of planning the project and will draft a nomination form in January 2023.
"The timeline will be that we will accept nominations through July," she said. "This will give us the summer to vet whether they meet criteria selection, then honor these graduates for the fall of the year."
She said these will be yearly honors.
Stratton offered proposals for Great Graduate categories: Rougher Hero, Young Career Achievement, Service to the Community, Service to the Schools, Professional Achievement and Lifetime Achievement. Criteria could include continued involvement in MPS, leadership in major initiatives, funding and resources for the schools and volunteer work, she said.
"We might not recognize people in each categories every year, but those might be categories where we might accept nominations," Stratton said.
The committee also is working on a nomination form, as well as ways to recognize the Great Graduates, she said.
Those honored would be graduates of Muskogee High School, Manual Training High School and Central High School, as well as those who spend most of their school career at Muskogee Public Schools, she said.
Stratton said committee members already tallied four pages of possible honorees.
Board member Bobby Jefferson said such recognition "is something that needed to have been done a long time ago."
He said outstanding graduates who have died also should be recognized.
"There are those who are up in their years who need to be recognized before they pass," he said.
Stratton said the Muskogee Public Schools climate committee was formed to help spread positive news about the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.