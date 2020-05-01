Plant, produce vendors offer curbside service

Concern over COVID-19 has prompted some plant and produce vendors to start offering curbside service.
Arnold Fruit Company owner Darrel Arnold said customers can call in their order. Employees will take orders to customers' cars.
"We probably had 50 or so respond to it in the past two to tree weeks," he said.
Customers can shop inside and outside with limitations, Arnold said. He said he encourages staff and customers stay six feet apart. He said he limits how many customers come into the store to 10 or less.
Store hours are the same, he said. "If we have older customers that want to come in early and call us ahead, we can open up for them."
Arnold said more people are buying vegetable plants this year.
"Some of it has to do with the virus, some of it has to do with the freezes we've had, people have to replant," he said. "I think people really didn't know what's going to happen in the future and wanted to try planting some vegetables to see if they could do it themselves. That way, if they needed them, they could have them.
Blossom's Garden Center, which is open April and May only, moved its entire sales online and curbside, said owner Matthew Weatherbee.
The outdoor shop normally opens April 1.
"Forty-eight hours before opening day, we decided we would not be able to open as normal," Weatherbee said. "Crowds could not be controlled, social distancing could not be controlled. We wanted to be responsible."
The business decided to have customers order ahead for curbside pickup.
"In 48 hours, we put up an online store and found a great vendor called Shopify," Weatherbee said. "Everybody can see our entire inventory, with photos, online."
Customers place their order online. After they're notified the order is ready, they pick it up in the Blossom's parking lot.
"Some days we're busy, and that can be a three-hour wait. Some days we're not busy, and it takes 10 minutes," Weatherbee said.
He said customers are buying more perennials than in the past.
"Online, they're seeing pictures of what they look like when they're mature," Weatherbee said. "It's easier for them to get a vision of what it will look like in their yard instead of having to look at a tiny tag in a pot."
Weatherbee said he expects to continue online-only sales through May, because customers who are older wanted to continue that method.
He said he plans to offer online and on-site sales in future seasons.
If you go
• Blossom’s Garden Center, online orders, okblossoms.com., 3012 E. Hancock St.
• Arnold Fruit Co., phone orders, (918) 682-1821, 1412 W. Shawnee Bypass.
