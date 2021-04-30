Plant sale to benefit Fur Babies

Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue will be having a plant sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Lock and Key, 2019 N. York St. There will be a large variety of plants (house plants and yard plants) available to purchase for a donation. All funds raised will go to pay for food and vetting for all puppies and dogs in Fur Babies foster homes. Plants have been donated by our volunteers, Walmart, Lowe's and Bebb's. Stop by and see the variety.
Fur Babies will also be offering microchipping for your pets at this event. Microchips are $20 each and come with free lifetime registration. You can also stop by and get a $30 voucher to help pay for your pet's spay or neuter procedure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.