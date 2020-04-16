Willie Trimble couldn't help but have a little fun outside Wednesday.
First, she petted the little horse called Millie, and then she "complained" the animal bit her finger. Officials at the Pleasant Valley Health Care Center are quick to point out that Trimble's the "jokester" at the nursing home on Illinois Street.
"He knocked the bag out of my hand and wasted it on the ground," Trimble said with a sly smile.
Trimble then quickly added: "I love the horse."
Trimble was one of the residents at Pleasant Valley Health Care Center who got to enjoy being outside to see, touch and feed the horses and dogs as part of Pet Therapy provided by Paula Seck and Kathy Gosselin of Complete Hospice of Muskogee and Complete Home Health of Stigler.
It's been some time for some of the residents to be outside as they have been kept inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Francine Henry, Pleasant Valley's social services director, saw smiles all around as she walked among the residents as they munched on popcorn or sipped on snow cones when they weren't feeding or petting the animals.
"It's great for the residents to get out and get some fresh air," Henry said. "I saw a lot of happiness and relief from being outside. They loved it."
Seck and Gosselin did a similar outing at the Wagoner Care Center last week. Pleasant Valley texted Seck through Facebook to bring the animals there for the residents.
"With COVID-19, they're not able to do a lot of activities," Seck said. "We wanted to bring the residents here a little bit of joy and peace during this hard time. Animals bring smiles and joy to people every day."
Seeing the animals also stirred memories for at least one Pleasant Valley resident, Billie Faurot.
"I used to ride a gold stallion when I lived in Waynoka," she said as she petted the quarter horse Sterling. "This was nice as I don't get to be around horses anymore. I wasn't big enough to saddle them and I used to jump in a wagon, throw the saddle on and cinch it down. I had a lot of good memories (Wednesday). I think the horse loved me, too."
Britton Nevitt, a co-owner of Pleasant Valley with her husband, kept a close eye on the residents as they went back inside to their rooms after their time in the sun and around the animals.
"We take everybody's temperatures on every shift," she said. "We've been blessed that nobody on our staff or none of the residents have had the virus. We pray every day. We've been very cautious."
