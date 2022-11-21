Plenty of feasts to be found on Thanksgiving

People have several opportunities for free Thanksgiving suppers and fellowship this Thursday.
Ark of Faith will serve Thanksgiving meals at its temporary location, 429 E. Broadway.
"We're excited about it," Founder and Operations Director Sally Weiesnbach said, adding that her husband has brought turkeys, beans and stuffing mix, "even little canned hams we'll have for back-up if we run out of food."
"We saved pies all the last half of the month, so we'll have plenty of desserts and plenty of food, and we welcome anyone who wishes to be there," Weiesnbach said.
A fire damaged the Ark's main facility last March. Weiesnbach said she did not know exactly how much to expect this Thursday.
"We have three extra backup tables, and a table for our dessert," she said.
She said the Ark also would appreciate donations of heavy coats for men.
4-Mile Stop & Cafe will serve free dinners starting 11 a.m. Thursday. Owner Robby Walkingstick said they started serving the Thanksgiving dinners in 2021 and had about 100 guests.
"One of our employees came up with the idea last year to provide a meal for someone who might be alone, or maybe don't have enough money for dinner," he said. "So we kind of left it wide open for anyone, even if their family was traveling."
He said the meal will feature typical Thanksgiving fare, including turkey and dressing.
"We have several people who have volunteered, some of the employees are baking goods to bring by," he said. "Some of it is made at the store, some of it is from others in the community."
Volunteers at St. Paul United Methodist Church are preparing for 300 at its annual feast, 11 a.m. Thursday. It will be the first dine-in meal since 2019. Concern over COVID 19 prompted the church to offer drive-thru only last year.
Warner volunteers will serve a traditional dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church event center. Paula Girty said people can expect turkey, dressing, yams, beans, corn and "all the desserts."
Girty said they are preparing for 350 people this year. She said around 300 people came in 2021 for both dine-in and carry out meals.
"This year, we won't have as many carry-out," she said. "We hope to grow every year."
Warner has offered the community Thanksgiving dinner for seven years, Girty said.
"There were two of us thinking the same thing — they were going to start one at the school, and I was going to start one," she said. "I have a rather large family, so I have people to gather with, and I got to realizing some people don't have that. It may just be themselves."
The Wagoner Community Outreach Thanksgiving meal will feature turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, rolls, drinks and dessert, President Terry Presley said.
"The meal is open to anybody. It doesn't matter," Presley said. "They can come and eat with us. Young or old, we don't care."
Presley said the Thanksgiving supper has been served each year since 1998.
After the meal, the Outreach will distribute groceries to people who people who qualify, he said.
"It's income-based," he said. "If they want groceries, they'll receive a card. When they leave, they drive up to the end of our driveway and we load the groceries for them."
If you go
WHAT: Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Ark of Faith, 429 E. Broadway.
WHAT: Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. until food runs out.
WHERE: First Baptist Church event center, 810 Second Ave., Warner.
WHAT: Free dinner.
WHEN: Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday.
WHERE: 4 Mile Stop and Cafe, 1698 E. U.S. 62, Fort Gibson.
WHAT: Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday.
WHERE: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2130 W. Okmulgee Ave.
WHAT: Thanksgiving meal and grocery giveaway.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th St., Wagoner.
WHAT: Union Baptist Church.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Union Baptist Church, 511 S.W. Fifth St., Wagoner
INFORMATION: (918) 637-4018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.