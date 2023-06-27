Plenty of sweet corn expected at festival

Funny hats, succotash and plenty of sweet corn are part of Fort Gibson’s 15th Annual Sweet Corn Festival this weekend.
The festival, which runs Friday evening and Saturday, celebrates the sweet corn that grows along the Arkansas River, said Tim Smith, post commander of the American Legion Post 20.
Smith said 500 bushels of corn from Sheffield Family Farm will be up for sale and enjoying starting Friday.
Festivities begin Friday evening with a corn shucking contest.
Fort Gibson musician Ahna Jennings will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday.
Saturday festivities include a Fort Gibson Cheer Team performance at noon.
People are encouraged to don their fanciest or corniest hats for the Poppin’ Hat Contest at 2 p.m. Smith said that’s a new event this year.
The corn eating contest at 4 p.m. Saturday challenges people on how fast they can empty an ear of corn.
Stach’s Succotash — a grilled mixture of potatoes, peppers, onion, squash and sweet corn topped with a scoop of fried okra — goes on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
With 60 vendors, this year’s festival could be the largest ever, Smith said.
“We’ve got water slides, a petting zoo, axe throwing,” he said. “We’ll have two kinds of beer vendors and a wine Slurpee vendor.”
Roasted ears of sweet corn also will be sold.
The waterslides will be part of a Family Fun Zone, open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday an 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. People may buy arm bands for $5 for one day or $8 for both days.
