A group of local poets and wordsmiths will offer their interpretations of the "I Have a Dream" speech at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
The presentations will be made during an intermission of the Mr. and Miss Dream Pageant sponsored by the Muskogee BRICK Optimist Club. Admission to the pageant is $5 for people age 5 or older.
Those making presentations include Honey B, Poetic JB, Crystal Clear, Byrd the Overcomer, Garicka Jaay and Souls Inkpen.
The speech was first delivered in 1963 by Martin Luther King Jr.
