Poker Run to benefit Bedouin Shrine Temple

People can ride their way to up to $1,500 during the Bedouin Shrine Poker Run.
The run begins with registration, 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Shrine Temple.
Bedouin Shrine Temple recorder Randy Griffith said participants register in the morning. Registration is $25 for the first hand, but riders can buy extra hands for $10.
"They can drive their cars, motorcycles, anything street legal," Griffith said, adding that participants must be 21 or older.
Participants collect game cards or tokens while stopping along a 127-mile route around Fort Gibson Lake and Lake Tenkiller, then up through Braggs and Okay.
Sites to draw cards include Lancaster's Custom Cycles in Wagoner, Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah, The Deck in Cookson, The Dam Bar and Okie Outfitters in Muskogee before returning to the temple.
The last bike in is expected at 5:30 p.m.
The top hand wins $1,500. Other prizes are $700 for the second hand, $400 for the third, $200 for the middle and $100 for the lowest hand.
The female rider with the top hand wins blue amethyst earrings.
Proceeds benefit Bedouin Shrine Temple.
"It goes to take care of this building we have here, payroll and taxes," Griffith said. "We hope we can raise $10,000 or $15,000."
If you ride
WHAT: Bedouin Shrine Poker Run.
WHEN: Registration, 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Start and finish at Bedouin Shrine Temple, 201 S. Sixth St.
ENTRY: $25 for the first hand. $10 for each additional hand. For ages 21 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.