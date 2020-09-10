Police acquire bloodhound puppy

A missing Muskogee man found dead in February inspired the Muskogee Police Department to add a new K-9 to their staff.
On Feb. 10, Gordon Hughey, 78, who suffered from dementia, wandered off from his home sometime in the early morning hours of Feb. 10. His family reported him missing, a Silver Alert was issued, and a grid search was started.
Hughey was found deceased a short distance from his home at approximately 2:30 p.m. the same day.
"It was after that tragic ending that Chief Johnny Teehee expressed the need for our department to have a bloodhound that could assist when the need arose," said Officer Lynn Hamlin, department spokeswoman.
The department acquired a bloodhound puppy that will be trained for search and rescue of missing children and adults in danger.
"The puppy was donated to the department after our application was approved by the Jimmy Ryce Center," Hamlin said.
The dog has been assigned to Lt. C.B. Abel, who will train the puppy, she said.
"The schools in our community will be assisting us in coming up with a name for this adorable new K-9 officer," Hamlin said.
Once a name has been chosen, Teehee and the puppy will visit the winning class.
