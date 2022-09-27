Police adds new Special Operations Team vehicle

The Muskogee Police Department is excited to announce the purchase of a new Emergency Rescue Vehicle. This project has been several years in the making. Once it was approved for purchase the Lenco Bearcat took 12 months to build and was delivered to the police department on July 1. The Special Operations Team completed their final training last week, and the vehicle is fully operational.
The Bearcat will be utilized on all Special Operations Team activations, which include critical incidents such as high-risk warrant services, hostage rescues, armed and barricaded suspects and active shooter incidents. This vehicle is armored and it provides ballistic protection for the officers responding to these tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situations.
The Bearcat will be at many of the local community events, so please stop by, visit with the members of the Special Operations Team and take a look at the vehicle.
