Motorists are advised to stay off Main Street in downtown Muskogee while crews work on the collapsed section of the former Royal Casket Building.
The southwest section of the building collapsed Friday night.
Muskogee Police Spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said Main Street is closed between Okmulgee Avenue and Martin Luther King Street. Broadway and Court Street are closed from Main to Second Street, as is the Court Street viaduct.
Hamlin said city crews are at the location of the collapse and will remain on the scene until the area is deemed safe.
"We expect that all power will be lost in the downtown area during this process," Hamlin said. "At this time, we do not know to what extent the number of businesses and citizens will be affected or for how long."
Hamlin said Police Sgt. Bryan Wilkins was in the area around 11:30 p.m. Friday when he heard something fall inside the former Royal Casket building. She said officers blocked off roads around the building.
A short time later, the southwest portion of the building collapsed, blocking Main Street and the Court Street viaduct, she said.
One of the officers capture the collapse on their body camera.
