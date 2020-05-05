Muskogee police arrested a man Tuesday morning they believe was involved in gunshots being fired in the 4700 block of Columbus Avenue, a news release states.
Corey Rone, whose age and city of residence were not released, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, the release states.
According to the police report, dispatchers received a call of shots fired and told police a dark-colored SUV left the area, and a blue car remained parked in the street. Police saw Rone standing in the street by the blue car. The officer told him to step to the back of the car, but he threw a gun and ran to the north. He was apprehended a few blocks away.
A car belonging to Matthew Spradlin, whose age and city of residence were not released, was shot multiple times, the release states.
