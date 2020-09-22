Third-graders at St. Joseph Catholic School came up with a new name for Muskogee Police Department's new bloodhound puppy: Tracker.
Police Chief Johnny Teehee brought Tracker to meet the students Thursday. The Police Department held a contest among Muskogee schools to come up with a name for the pup. Teehee said Tracker was chosen out of 62 submissions.
The puppy will be trained to track missing children or missing elderly people.
