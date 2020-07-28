Police chief issues changes in operations

In light of the continued concerns regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Muskogee Police Department will be implementing the following changes to normal operations. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee is asking for the cooperation of the community as they navigate the present circumstances.
If you call the Muskogee Police Department for service, and a member of your household has been traveling, quarantined, or is displaying signs of respiratory illness to include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, NOTIFY THE DISPATCHER so officers can use the proper personal protective equipment when responding to the call. At the minimum, Muskogee officers will be wearing a surgical mask or cloth face covering while in contact with the public. When the officer determines it necessary, they may choose to wear an N-95 mask.
If you call the police department for service, officers will ask to speak with you outside the residence to gather the proper information. Officers have been instructed to keep a minimum of 6 feet away while interviewing everyone when possible. This is in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The public is asked to use social distancing, as well.
DO NOT go to the Muskogee Police Department if you are sick. If you need to make a report, it will be done over the phone.
If you do enter the Muskogee Police Department, wear a mask covering your mouth and nose.
These changes are essential for the protection of officers, residents, and to maintain an efficient, effective, and swift law enforcement response. Rest assured that in an emergency situation, you will receive immediate response from the Muskogee Police Department.
