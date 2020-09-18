Police donate cars to school system

From left, Muskogee Public Schools Director of Transportation Brad Smythe, Muskogee Public Schools Director of Security Dan Hall, Muskogee Police Department Chief Johnny Teehee, Deputy Chief of Police Reggie Cotton, and Capt. Lance Whitman.

 Submitted

Muskogee Police Department donated five of their surplus cars to Muskogee Public Schools.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you