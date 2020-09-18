Police donate cars to school system

Muskogee Police Department donated five of their surplus cars to Muskogee Public Schools.
Barbara Jean Brown, Muskogee, 75, fast food restaurant manager, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18 at Warner Memorial Cemetery. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
79, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Cremation. Private family memorial service at a later date. Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah, OK. Online condolences garrettfamilyfunerahome.com
70, Retired. Passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 10 AM, at Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, OK.
Mark Anthony McCrary, Warner, 56, Purchasing Manager at ORS Nasco, passed away Monday, 09/14/2020. Service Info:10AM, Friday, 09/18/2020 at Warner First Assembly of God Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
