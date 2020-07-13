Muskogee Police Department will have a funeral service for K-9 Officer Oli at the Muskogee Police Department range located at 7200 S. Cherokee St. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The funeral procession will meet on U.S. 69 on the south side of the Arkansas River Bridge, at approximately 9:45 a.m. They will go south from there to Okmulgee Avenue, east on Okmulgee to Main Street, south on Main to the range.
There will be a fire truck set up in front of the Civic Center, and citizens are invited to come out and show their support by lining Okmulgee Avenue in front of the civic center.
