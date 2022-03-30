Muskogee police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Callahan and North Cherokee streets to locate a possible gunshot victim, according to a release from the Muskogee Police Department.
When police arrived, they found a male at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service's central station. The injured person was uncooperative and was taken by EMS to a Tulsa hospital, the release states.
No crime scene has been located by police.
