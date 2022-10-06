Muskogee Police are investigating a crash early Thursday resulting in the death of one Muskogee man and injuring another.
Hayden Ross, 20, and Spencer Libby were riding a four-wheeler when the crash occurred on the property of Ross Construction, 3500 N. York St., around 4 a.m.. Ross was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the medical examiner's office.
The condition of Libby has not been released nor have any other details.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.