Respect and composure can help ease the strain of a police stop, Muskogee Police Officers told an audience Tuesday night.
“The first words spoken dictate how that encounter will turn out,” said Deputy Police Chief Reggie Cotton. “If you get pulled over by the police, the time to get angry and argue is not by the side of the road.”
Cotton and Muskogee Police Community Officer Ron Mayes shared their recommended practices at “The Law and Your Community,” held at Rayfield Baptist Church.
The national program, presented by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, targets ages 13-18.
However, nearly all those who filled the church’s fellowship hall were adults.
Mayes talked about what rights police have and what rights citizens have during a police stop.
“If we stop you and we smell the odor of burnt marijuana in your vehicle, that’s the probable cause to search you,” Mayes said.
District Attorney Larry Edwards said even if a person has a medical marijuana card, officers can search the car if there is probable cause. He said officers have a right to search your car, and ask passengers to step out of the car.
Mayes said implicit bias causes problems.
“People walk around with these hoodies, when its 100 degrees outside,” he said. “Do the hoodies make you bad? But that’s what the media portrays.”
He said such better understanding could ease the problem.
“When people don’t come to our neighborhood and dwell and eat with us, they wouldn’t know,” Mayes said. “We got to understand this. That’s why we put on these town meetings and trainings so other officers can come to our community and share. “
The Rev. Roscoe Beasley said racial profiling definitely exists and is frustrating. He said nearly all the audience members were Black.
“And the question in my mind is ‘where are the white people,’” Beasley said. “They don’t have that problem.”
Edwards said he refuted the notion of racial profiling. He recalled when he got pulled over last Thursday for a broken headlight, and he didn’t have his identification. He said he made sure the officer saw his hands.
“The officer came up and noticed my tag had expired by a month and here I am doing my mea culpa,” Edwards said. “If you have a traffic violation at any time, they may stop a car.”
A Black woman in the audience said “that is not true.”
“What they do is get behind you and tailgate you and they’re going to turn their lights on you before you go a block,” the woman said.
Another woman said a police stop at 24th and Elgin streets, where many Blacks live, is different than a stop in the predominantly white Country Club area.
Don Mayes, Ron’s brother, said he had two different outcomes when police stopped him. He said one time the officer simply told him there were problems in that area and they wanted to see what was going on.
“The second time I got stopped, I had a black Expedition, I was coming over on East Side,” he said. “Police came up and he said ‘Don Mayes? I thought you were a drug dealer,’ just because of my truck. So I see it on both sides.”
