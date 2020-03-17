Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee has released a set of guidelines on how police officers will interact with the community as the threat of COVID-19 approaches.
COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by a virus, more commonly known as the coronavirus, has been described as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. There are 17 confirmed cases in Oklahoma, some as close as Tulsa County. In preparation for the disease's potential spread to Muskogee, Teehee notes that officers will be taking a cautious approach to public interaction.
"We are asking for the cooperation of the community as we navigate the present circumstances," Teehee said.
The guidelines are as follows:
• If you call the Muskogee Police Department for a service, and a current member of your household has been traveling, quarantined, or is displaying signs of respiratory illness to include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, please notify the dispatcher so our officers can utilize the proper personal protective equipment when responding to the call.
• If you call us for service, our officers will request to speak with you outside the residence to gather the proper information. Officers have been instructed to keep a minimum of six feet while interviewing everyone when possible. This is in accordance with the Center for Disease Control. We ask that the public utilize this universal precaution as well.
• Please do not come to the Muskogee Police Department if you are sick. If you need to make a report, it will be done over the phone.
"These changes are essential for the protection of our officers, our residents, and to maintain an efficient, effective, and swift law enforcement response," Teehee said. "Please rest assured that in an emergency situation, you will receive immediate response from the Muskogee Police Department."
Officers will make arrests and physically interact with someone even if they're sick, if necessary, said Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin.
"Those are situations that are out of our control — we know keeping six feet away is not always going to be possible," Hamlin said. "Obviously, if they encounter someone and that happens, then they'll just have to take appropriate measures afterwards."
Hamlin stressed that it was important to let dispatchers know about potential illness when making initial contact.
"We need to let officers know before they show up on scene if people show any sign of respiratory illness — fever, cough, difficulty breathing, things like that," Hamlin said.
MPD's response will evolve as the situation evolves, Hamlin said.
"Just depending if there's changes that come from the CDC, then we will make further changes if necessary," Hamlin said.
