Identities of the six police officers involved in a fatal shooting Monday have been released.
Lt. Chris Dean, Officers Shane Leach, Kevin Gilbreth, Tyler Griffith, Taylor Hignite and Bob Lynch were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting of Demontre Ramon Bruner early Monday morning, a news release states.
Bruner, 21, of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at a Tulsa area hospital at approximately 4:42 a.m. Monday.
At approximately 12:24 a.m., police received a tip about Bruner’s location. At approximately 1:10 a.m., Muskogee police confirmed with the Tulsa Police Department that they had probable cause to arrest Bruner on complaints of homicide and shooting with intent to kill, the release states.
Police began checking locations provided by the caller. According to the release, police saw Bruner and another person on the porch of a residence at 13th and Fremont streets. Both ran, and the other person was quickly apprehended. Bruner ran away. A K-9 tracked him to the area of 11th and Fremont streets, police said.
At approximately 1:52 a.m., Bruner allegedly fired a handgun at officers, and the officers returned fire.
According to the Tulsa Police Department, Bruner was wanted as a suspect in the May 3 death of James Hendricks. Hendricks, 19, was shot in the head at 10135 E. Admiral St., in Tulsa.
Muskogee Officers Gilbreth, Griffith, Hignite and Lynch did not fire their weapons and are scheduled to return to work next week. Dean and Leach fired their weapons and will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the release states.
