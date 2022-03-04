MPD

Arson

608 Fredonia St., March 3, house caught fire, and illegal entry of residence.

Assaults

112 S. Third St., March 3, domestic, with a knife.

2038 Fredonia St., March 4, domestic.

Thefts

557 N. 15th St., Jan. 1-June 30, 2020, identity.

3310 Baltimore Ave., Feb. 1, 2021-March 1, 2022.

Family Dollar, 340 East Side Blvd., shoplifting.

710 N. E. St., Feb. 1-March 3, identity.

Edmond and Birch streets, March 3, property reported stolen recovered.

2001 Fairmont St., May 18, 2019-June 24, 2021, identity.

5390 W. Okmulgee Ave., March 3, backpack taken from victim.

Thayer Upholstery, 901 S. 32nd St., attempt to remove catalytic converter from vehicle.

