Assaults
1614 Beaver Road, Aug. 6, domestic assault in presence of minor.
Spaulding Boulevard and Frankfort Avenue, Aug. 7, shooting with intent to kill.
809 S. Third St., Aug. 7, domestic assault in the presence of minor child.
815 Cromwell Ave. Aug. 7, threaten to perform violent acts in violation of protective order.
Burglaries
2832 N., Country Club Road, Aug. 8, suspect unlawfully entered an occupied residence.
2915 Estelle, Aug. 8, unlawful entry into a residence.
Theft
Highway 69 Outlet, 715 S. 32nd St., July 8-10, items purchased with false checks.
Homeland, 1300 S. York St., May 2, items purchased with false checks.
El Chico, 204 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 30 to July 31, funds embezzled.
3914 Tahlequah Ave., Aug. 5, property valued at more than $1,000.
